Seminole County Schools earn ‘A’ rating again, ranking first in Central Florida and tenth statewide

By WFTV.com News Staff

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Superintendent Serita Beamon announced during her State of Our Schools address that Seminole County Schools have once again received an ‘A’ rating.

The district continues to hold its leading position in Central Florida, ranking first among regional districts and tenth among all 67 districts statewide.

The district’s summary of school grades shows that no public school in Seminole County received a ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade, a record held since 2019.

