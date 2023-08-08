Seminole County shelter seeing twice as many animals coming in, not enough being adopted out

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services says it has twice as many animals coming in and not enough animals getting adopted out.

Officials said they’re having to double up dogs in cages.

“Summertime is bittersweet. We get a lot of adoptions, but we also get a lot of owner surrenders,” adoption coordinator Bree Burkett said.

Right now, there are about 100 dogs in the shelter’s system.

Throughout the month of August, adoptions are only $10 to help them get more animals in their forever homes.

Burkett said if anyone is unsure which animal is right for them, she’s more than happy to help them find one.

