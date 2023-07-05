New ‘Catio’ will provide more space for sheltered felines in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. — Animal Services officials will partake in a ribbon-cutting — make that a yarn-cutting — ceremony Wednesday when they unveil a renovated cat enclosure in Sanford.

The newly-built “Catio” will offer quadruple the space of the previous enclosure and officials believe it will be the purrr-fect place to show off adoptable animals to the public.

Animal Services said it receives more than 2,500 cats annually and the much larger patio space will also provide room for prospective owners to interact with the animals.

Seminole County said the project was funded by donations and saved county taxpayers more than $93,000.

The big reveal of the Catio is set for 10 a.m. and Channel 9 will be on hand.

