Sanford man recalls moment car hit his home: ‘I thought my neighbor’s house had exploded’

By Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com and Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Sanford family of eight is OK after a driver crashed into their home Monday night.

Investigators said the driver had been trying to get away from a traffic stop when he crashed into a home near the intersection of Ninth Street and Magnolia Avenue in the city’s historic district.

“It sounded like something had blown up like I thought my neighbor’s house had exploded,” homeowner Nathan Clark said.

