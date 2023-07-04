Sanford man recalls moment car hit his home: ‘I thought my neighbor’s house had exploded’

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Sanford family of eight is OK after a driver crashed into their home Monday night.

Investigators said the driver had been trying to get away from a traffic stop when he crashed into a home near the intersection of Ninth Street and Magnolia Avenue in the city’s historic district.

“It sounded like something had blown up like I thought my neighbor’s house had exploded,” homeowner Nathan Clark said.

homeowner Nathan Clark said.

