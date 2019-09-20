Seminole County student arrested after discovery of disassembled gun in backpack, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County student has been arrested and will face discipline from a school after officials found a firearm that was disassembled inside their backpack, according to school officials.
Officials at Lake Mary High School sent out a note to parents Thursday, claiming, "the situation was resolved safely in minutes" after being investigated by law enforcement.
School officials said the student will be disciplined per the student code of conduct.
A threat was never made to the school campus.
The student's name has not been made public.
