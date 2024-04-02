Seminole County students trained on lifesaving skills

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 350,000 people have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the U.S. every year.

Now, freshmen and juniors at Lyman High School are equipped with the knowledge and power to save a life.

“If one life is saved through a student coming through this program, to learning this lifesaving skill, it makes our job much more rewarding and they’re making a difference in the community as well,” Michael Weitermann, the Seminole County Public Schools Coordinator for Health and Medical Services, said.

In partnership with AdventHealth, nine SCPS will teach select students hands-only CPR.

The program goes through the steps of CPR and the importance of knowing where an AED is located and how to use it.

“They can be with their grandparents; they can be on the street walking and see someone collapse,” Nicole Crocker, the Chief Nursing Officer for AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, said. “Instead of feeling scared like ‘I don’t know what to do,’ they can actually intervene quickly.”

Alexi Castro is in eleventh grade at Lyman and went through the training.

He says since he now knows hand placement and a pace to keep for CPR, he could step in to help.

“If they need CPR, then I could be confident in my ability to at least keep them healthy before help arrives,” Castro said.

This comes on the heels of a new law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. It goes into effect on July 1st.

It requires youth athletic coaches to learn how to render life-saving aid, including CPR.

The measure applies to Florida’s public K-12 schools. Coaches must undergo CPR training every two years.

SCPS said it will utilize its athletic departments and health services division to offer this certification to everyone monthly.

The Seminole County Fire Department also offers free hands-on CPR classes as part of its Save a Life Seminole Program. They also offer certification classes.

