Seminole County tax collector has employees go through active shooter training

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County tax collector is making sure his employees are properly trained in the event of an active shooter at his offices.
Joel Greenberg first armed some of his employees in a controversial move. Now, he is making sure that they are fully prepared by conducting an active shooter training session with his employees.
A former law enforcement officer who is currently a deputy revenue officer led the training session.
Employees used and learned about the so-called “run, hide, fight" tactic.
They went through a classroom instruction and employees had to put that knowledge to the test through a practical exercise.
“I think they have a level of training now. We entered a basic curriculum that we hope to build on in the future,” said Christopher Anderson, the tax collector's chief investigative officer.
The Casselberry office was the last office to go through the training.
