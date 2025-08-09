Altamonte Mall’s Back to School Expo helps families prepare for the new school year

ALTAMONTE, Fla. — This afternoon, the Back to School Expo at Altamonte Mall provided families with information on education, health and family-focused organizations ahead of the upcoming school year.

Hosted by 9 Family Connection and its partners, this event offers families a chance to access important information and resources as they get ready for the new school year. It aligns with Florida’s tax-free school shopping weekend, enabling attendees to save on school supplies.

Eyewitness News will start special coverage on kids going back to school, beginning Monday at 4:30 a.m., including topics like school supplies, safety tips, classroom updates and bus stop weather conditions. This is the first time the station has partnered with the Back to School Expo, marking a unique opportunity to engage with parents and families before the school year begins.

9 Family Connection and partners are welcoming families and running ‘Register to Win’ activities, adding an engaging element to the event. Attendees say The Back to School Expo offers a valuable chance for families to get ready for the school year with helpful information and resources, while also enjoying tax-free shopping.

The event will run until 4 p.m. today at Altamonte Mall.

