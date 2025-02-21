Honoring a hidden workforce on National Caregivers’ Day

SANDFORD, Fla. — In Florida, millions of people work every day to provide around-the-clock care to older people, spouses, parents or friends. Many of them go unpaid.

Friday, February 21st, is National Caregivers’ Day, which shines a light on that hidden workforce.

“It’s hard on her because she now relies on us,” Doragnes Bradshaw, a full-time caregiver, said. “It’s hard for us because we also have to adjust our lives to take care of her. It’s a full circle moment.”

Bradshaw is a full-time working mom to two boys who also provides 24/7 care to her 81-year-old mother. Her mother was recently diagnosed with dementia and now requires constant supervision.

“It’s reminders of not forgetting to close the refrigerator door, turn off the stove, it’s safety issues,” Bradshaw said. “Driving is something she can no longer do.”

In Florida, more than two million people live in Bradshaw’s shoes as unpaid, informal caregivers.

With her mother now living in their home, Bradshaw said it’s a lifestyle change for everyone involved that requires a strong support system.

“It’s a juggling act, you have to orchestrate every minute of the day to make sure someone is there for her or that we’re not leaving her for a long period of time because she can’t be home alone,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw’s message to anyone now serving as a caregiver is to plan ahead. She found a lifeline through the Senior Resource Alliance.

“It’s a lot of strain on the family,” Bradshaw said. “As much as you can do to communicate that with everyone is very important. For everyone’s sake and their health.”

If you are in need of help on how to navigate being a caregiver to a loved one, you can find more resources here Welcome - Senior Resource Alliance

