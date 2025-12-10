Musical instrument triggers lockdown at Central Florida middle school

OVIEDO, Fla. — Lawton Chiles Middle School in Oviedo experienced a brief Code Red alert on Monday when a student was seen holding a musical instrument as if it were a weapon, prompting the automated safety system to activate.

The incident occurred on campus and was quickly addressed by law enforcement, who responded promptly to the alert.

Principal Dr. Melissa Laudani released the following statement regarding the incident.

Dear Chiles Middle School Families, Students, and Staff, I wanted to send a follow-up and share with you what prompted the brief Code Red on our campus. As you know, we have multiple layers of school safety, including an automated system that detects potential threats. A student was walking in the hallway, holding a musical instrument as if it were a weapon, which triggered the Code Red to activate. While there was no threat to campus, I’d like to ask you to speak with your student about the dangers of pretending to have a weapon on a school campus. We are thankful for the quick response by our law enforcement partners, and our students and staff following our safety protocols. — Principal Dr. Melissa Laudani

©2025 Cox Media Group