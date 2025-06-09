Seminole County

Precautionary boil water notice issued in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County’s Southeast Regional Water Treatment Plant has issued a precautionary boil water notice.

Due to a malfunction at the water treatment plant, Seminole County residents received a systemwide notice about a precautionary boil water advisory.

Due to the malfunction, the water pressure dropped below 20psi.

According to the release, the power was restored and the distribution system was flushed.

The City has begun the collection of bacteriological samples as a precautionary measure.

