Trump administration orders Seminole County Schools to stop Latino student support program

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Trump administration has directed Seminole County Public Schools to terminate a program designed to support Latino students, citing concerns about racial discrimination.

The “Latinos in Action” courses, which were offered at seven high schools and three middle schools in Seminole County, will be replaced by a new program called “Leaders in Action,” designed to promote leadership and service among all students.

Seminole County Public Schools notified parents and students about the change, emphasizing their dedication to providing learning opportunities that make every student feel valued and supported.

Broward County is also ending its “Latinos in Action” courses following a similar directive from the Trump administration, as reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The Department of Education’s federal directive aligns with a spring order to end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and race-based admissions. Orange and Osceola districts, with the “Latinos in Action” program, haven’t received similar orders.

Seminole County Public Schools plans to switch to the “Leaders in Action” program beginning in the Spring semester of 2026.

