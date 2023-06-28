Seminole County’s ‘Extreme Weather Plan’ activated due to heat advisory

SANFORD, Fla. — The heat is sticking around, and one Central Florida county has put an “Extreme Weather Plan” in place.

Seminole County has set up cooling stations for residents.

Seminole County libraries are doubling as cooling stations because it’s so hot outside.

This emergency order went into effect Tuesday.

The heat index temperatures in the area are expected to meet or exceed 108 degrees.

Read: What is a heat dome? Scorching temperatures in Texas expected to spread as far east as Florida

As a result, a heat advisory has been issued by National Weather Service and Seminole County Emergency Management has activated the extreme weather plan.

The extreme weather plan includes:

Seminole County Leisure Services making relief centers available to the public.

Relief centers are in county library branches and parks.

Read: Florida was hit by a meteotsunami last week; what is that and how does it happen?

Water and indoor, air-conditioned spaces are available for individuals wanting to stay cool.

Emergency management is also placing a shelter on stand-by for a worst-case scenario.

“We place a shelter on standby in the unlikely event there’s power outages or HVAC problems and a senior facility or assisted living facility,” said Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris. “We need to have that shelter ready to go.”

Read: Ryan Seacrest named ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host after Pat Sajak retires

They also enlist help from organizations that help the homeless such as the Rescue Outreach Mission and the Sharing Center.

Both have an outdoor area with shade and huge fans, as well as an inside area.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group