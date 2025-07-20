Seminole Science Charter School hosts Kindergarten Readiness Week

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole Science Charter School will hold Kindergarten Readiness Week from July 21 to support incoming kindergarteners in transitioning smoothly into the classroom.

The program invites SSCS families to bring their children for five daily sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., during which students will familiarize themselves with the campus and gain confidence before the semester starts.

Teachers will utilize Kindergarten Readiness Week to evaluate students’ academic skills, helping to identify how to effectively support and challenge them during the school year.

