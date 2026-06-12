Seniors at Lakeview Terrace defy age with skydiving experience

ALTOONA, Fla. — A group of Lake County seniors recently proved adventure does not end with retirement.

Sixteen residents from Lakeview Terrace Retirement Community went skydiving Monday at Skydive DeLand.

The group ranged in age from 73 to 97.

Organizers said the idea started when a few residents joked about checking skydiving off their bucket lists. The conversation eventually turned into a group outing.

The residents took part in tandem jumps, reaching speeds of about 120 mph during freefall.

“Our goal is to provide an environment where residents don’t just live, but truly thrive and push their boundaries,” Susan Martin, resident life coordinator at Lakeview Terrace, said in a news release. “When our residents said they wanted to jump out of a perfectly good airplane, we didn’t see an obstacle — we saw an opportunity to show the world what active senior living is really about.”

For 97-year-old Pattie Molnar, the jump was part of a birthday celebration.

“It was exciting, thrilling and something I have been looking forward to for a year,” Molnar said. “My daughters are still giggling about it days later. I guess there’s still some life in this old gal.”

Lakeview Terrace said the trip was part of its effort to offer residents wellness, educational and social activities.

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