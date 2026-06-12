Woman arrested for alleged attempt to hit children with car in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — Investigators in Brevard County say a woman allegedly tried to hit four children with her car in Cocoa.

Witnesses claim Pamela Dresser referred to the incident as “target practice” and also made racist comments.

Dresser is currently in jail, facing several charges, including aggravated assault and child abuse.

According to the arrest report, a witness stated that Dresser swerved her car in an attempt to strike the four children.

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