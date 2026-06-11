Palm Coast man accused of sex crimes with underage girls

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a Palm Coast man is facing multiple charges related to having sex underage girls.

Nicholas Dean Alo, 24, was arrested Wednesday by Volusia Sheriff’s Office detectives on multiple charges.

Alo faces two counts of lewd and lascivious battery, two counts of child abuse and violation of probation after allegedly having sex with two underage teen girls in Ormond Beach.

Investigators said the incident happened on Saturday, June 6 at Central Park in Ormond Beach.

Detectives allege Alo picked up the victims, ages 13 and 15, purchased alcohol for them and then engaged in sexual activity with them in his vehicle.

One of the victims stated she had met Alo weeks prior at a local hangout spot in Daytona Beach known as the “White Fence” and maintained contact with him via Instagram and Snapchat.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office detectives said Alo actively seeks out victims by driving around the east side of the county, frequently visiting skate parks, the boardwalk and other public parks.

Alo has a prior conviction from 2020 for lewd and lascivious molestation and traveling to seduce a minor, stemming from a case that involved a 12-year-old. He served two years in prison for those crimes.

During his arrest, Alo attempted to escape from detectives while being escorted to a patrol car and now faces an additional charge for escaping.

He is currently being held without bond at the Volusia County Jail.

Detectives with the Child Exploitation Unit are actively seeking any potential victims who may have been targeted by Alo.

Anyone with information about other possible cases is asked to contact Det. L. Johnson at (386) 323-3574.

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