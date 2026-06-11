Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin to celebrate America’s 250th birthday

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is planning a summer celebration tied to America’s 250th birthday.

The resort said hotel guests will be invited to a Fourth of July weekend party from July 3 to July 5.

The celebration will include a live DJ by the pool, family-friendly inflatable games, USA-themed arts and crafts, a specialty Red, White & Poured cocktail and complimentary birthday cake.

Hotel guests will also be able to travel to EPCOT by walking path or complimentary boat transportation to experience Soarin’ Across America, a new version of the Soarin’ attraction launching as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The resort said guests can use their early theme park entry benefit for the attraction.

The celebration will continue throughout the summer with a summer concert series running from July through the end of August.

The concert events will be available to hotel guests and non-guests who purchase a resort pass. The events will include live music, themed food trucks and specialty cocktails.

The resort said summer deals are also available, including offers for Disney annual passholders, teachers and Florida residents.

For more information, visit the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin’s website.

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