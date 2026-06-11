Flashlight Safari: Explore Central Florida Zoo’s nocturnal wonders

SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens invites families to experience the Zoo at night.

On June 20, Flashlight Safari will have zoo-goers making exciting stops along a journey where they will witness late-night animals awake, active, and on the move. Guests will also experience an exclusive visit to the herpetarium. Here they will discover incredible nocturnal reptiles in their nighttime world.

Check-in begins at 7:30 p.m. at the zoo’s Discovery Center. A personal tour guide will take each group on a journey through the Zoo after dark.

The tour is approximately two hours and children must be at least 5 years old to participate.

Tickets for annual pass holders are $25 per adult and $18 for children ages 5 to 12.

Tickets for non pass holders are $30 per adult and $23 for children ages 5 to 12.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.centralfloridazoo.org/event/flashlight-safari/.

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