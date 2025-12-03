Sentencing set for Brevard County man convicted of killing his girlfriend

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man is facing sentencing on Wednesday after being convicted of the murder of his girlfriend.

Daniel Stearns was found guilty back in October of second-degree murder in the death of Nancy Howery in 2023.

Stearns is now set to face a judge who will decide his punishment.

Howery’s family is hoping for justice, years after her death.

Her burned remains were found scattered in a remote part of Palm Bay known as “The Compound.”

Prosecutors said she was shot, then Stearns tried to cover it up.

He told investigators he and Howery had been arguing during a gun lesson, and that as he was preparing to shoot, she lunged at him.

Stearns faces up to life in prison and should be sentenced around 3 p.m.

