Serial police impersonator chases driver at 100 mph, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Apopka man impersonated a police officer and chased a driver at speeds that exceeded 100 mph, deputies said.
Investigators now want to know if other people have been stopped by the suspect recently.
Jonathan Shaddix, 32, is back on the streets after spending an hour booked inside the Lake County Jail.
Shaddix is accused of chasing a driver along State Road 46 from Orange Boulevard in Seminole County to Carroll Avenue in Lake County.
Investigators said Shaddix called 911 three times about a reckless driver and eventually used his white LED flashing lights to make a stop, but he never approached the other driver.
“I managed to get him to stop on the side of the road. I don't know what's going on with him. But, yeah, he needs some help so if you can get it to me,” said Shaddix to the 911 dispatcher.
The driver was not required to pull over since the car didn't have red and blue lights.
During the stop, deputies said Shaddix was wearing khaki tactical-style pants, a vest and a gold badge that read Security Enforcement Officer, and he had a PepperBall gun.
Orlando police arrested Shaddix in 2015 for chasing a driver from what was then Glitz Nightclub on universal boulevard.
He was convicted and sentenced to nine months in jail.
In November 2007, Shaddix was arrested at an Orange County apartment complex where was accused of chasing a woman and attacking her with a baton, but those charges were dropped.
