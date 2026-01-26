Apopka man arrested with 194 pounds of marijuana after fleeing FHP traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Apopka man was taken into custody after FHP troopers found 194 pounds of marijuana in a box truck during a traffic stop.

Hamza Qadeer Qureshi was taken into custody on January 23, 2026, after a traffic stop by the Florida Highway Patrol. During the stop, officers found 194 pounds of suspected marijuana in the car he was driving.

The traffic stop took place at approximately 1:36 p.m. when a trooper noticed Qureshi not stopping at a red light in a white Penske truck with an Indiana license plate. When the trooper attempted to stop Qureshi, he ran away on foot, leading to a police chase.

During the chase, officers noted that Qureshi was the sole occupant of the vehicle. When captured, he was found to be obstructing the officers’ attempts to apprehend him, leading to additional charges of resisting arrest without violence.

A search of the vehicle revealed eight cardboard boxes containing clear plastic vacuum-sealed bags filled with what appeared to be raw marijuana. The total amount recovered was subsequently field tested, confirming it as marijuana and ruling out hemp.

Each of the 194 vacuum-sealed packages weighed approximately one pound, totaling a trafficking amount under Florida law.

Qureshi was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other offenses. Osceola County warrants

Documents found in the truck indicated that it had been rented by Qureshi himself, utilizing a credit card recovered during the arrest.

Qureshi now faces several felony charges and remains in custody.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group