CENTRAL FLORIDA. — A freeze warning has been issued for Marion, Flagler, Sumter, Lake, and Interior Volusia Counties, signaling a significant drop in temperatures across Central Florida.

A cold weather advisory is in effect for the entire Central Florida region except for Sumter and Coastal Brevard, as temperatures are expected to plunge overnight.

The forecasted low for Orlando on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is 35°F, which, while cold, is not the coldest temperature this winter; that record was set at 32°F on Jan. 16.

Freeze warning issued for Central Florida counties ahead of significant temperature drops

Meanwhile, freeze watches are now in place across Central Florida, except for Coastal Volusia and Brevard counties, heading into Tuesday night.

The freeze warnings are the result of an incoming cold front expected to arrive early Saturday, which will significantly lower temperatures.

By Sunday morning, temperatures are projected to drop into the mid- to upper 20s, with wind chills that could reach the mid-teens.

Meteorologists indicate that this cold wave will likely persist for 6 to 10 days, keeping the region in a chill well into early next week.

