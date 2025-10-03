Serial police impersonator sentenced for insurance fraud

ORLANDO, Fla. — A noted serial police impersonator will spend more years behind bars.

State prosecutors confirmed Jeremy Dewitte took a plea deal on insurance fraud charges. He was sentenced to five and a half years in prison, followed by probation.

Dewitte gained notoriety for his YouTube channel where he would sometimes pull drivers over while leading funeral processions.

