Seven Central Floridians to receive Congressional Gold Medal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven people in Central Florida are in DC Tuesday morning receiving the highest award from Congress.

Congress will award the Congressional Gold Medal to those seven people.

They’re from Orange, Osceola, Lake, and Sumter counties.

Officials say each of them earned the award either by serving their community or improving themselves.

More than 240 young people will be receiving the award over the next two days.

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