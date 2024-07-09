WATCH: Several hurt after boat crashes into Florida bridge

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Intense body camera video from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shows the race to save eight people from a sinking boat.

Deputies say it slammed into a bridge early Monday morning.

“We’ve got one more on the backside. One more on the backside,” one first responder can be heard saying. The boat’s going down.”

Deputies say six adults and two kids were on that boat.

Crews dropped a ladder from the bridge above to grab them one by one.

Many of them were hospitalized.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now investigating whether speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

