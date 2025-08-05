Several online adult websites face charges for not meeting Florida age compliance

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a lawsuit against several online pornography companies for failing to comply with the state’s age verification law, HB 3, which aims to protect minors from accessing explicit content.

The lawsuit targets Webgroup Czech Republic, NKL Associates, Sonesta Technologies, GGW Group, and Traffic F, accusing them of failing to verify age before granting access to adult content, as required by the law enacted last year.

“Multiple porn companies are flagrantly breaking Florida’s age verification law by exposing children to harmful, explicit content,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “As a father of young children, and as Attorney General, this is completely unacceptable.”

The companies named in the lawsuit include WebGroup Czech Republic, a.s. d/b/a XVideos.com, NKL Associates, s.r.o. d/b/a XNXX.com, Sonesta Technologies, s.r.o. d/b/a BangBros.com, and others. These websites are accused of openly defying the age verification requirements since the law took effect on January 1, 2025. XVideos.com and XNXXX.com, two of the websites mentioned, are particularly popular, receiving hundreds of millions of visits monthly worldwide, including several million from Florida alone.

In April, Attorney General Uthmeier sent letters to some of these companies demanding compliance with the law, but no changes were made, prompting the legal action. The lawsuit seeks to enforce compliance with HB 3 and the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, aiming to protect minors from exposure to harmful content.

