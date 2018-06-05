0 Several people displaced after Orlando apartment catches fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several people were displaced Monday evening after flames tore through an apartment, the Orlando Fire Department said.

Firefighters said they were called shortly after 8 p.m. to The Pines apartments on South Kirkman Road near Conroy Road.

"Luckily, we caught this fire at a fairly incipient or small phase of the fire, so we were able to keep it from spreading," Orlando fire District Chief Mike Stallings Jr. said.

Read: Orange County Fire Rescue opens new fire station near UCF

Officials said they believe the fire ignited on the balcony of a second-story apartment and spread to the attic.

The apartment complex doesn't have a sprinkler system, firefighters said.

"I'm worried, (because) I have my grandma in there," witness Cristena Varela said. "She's, like, more than 90 years old, so it's hard for her to come up. She has Alzheimer's (disease). She can't really walk."

Most of the damage was limited to one unit, investigators said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No one was injured.

No other details were given.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.