  • Severe storms flip planes in Titusville; scorching Tuesday ahead

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Although not officially summer, temperatures definitely feel summer-like. The heat index reached 100 degrees in parts of Central Florida Monday and Tuesday won't be any different. 

    Storms were really limited in Central Florida Monday afternoon as a weak 'cold' front pushes through the area. The ones that did develop mainly stayed along the coast of Volusia and Brevard counties and were strong enough to leave damage behind.

    There were several reports of strong gusts and hail over Brevard county. The wind reports are measure in a tower which could make these reports be a bit stronger than any gusts reported over the surface. 

     

     

    The winds have definitely been strong enough to cause damage in Titusville airport. Skywitness 9 flew over Titusville airport and capture several Cesna-like airplanes either flipped or moved by the wind. Fortunately, no reports of injuries. 

    The evening will be partly clear with temperatures remaining on the warm side in the mid-70s. 

     

     


     

    Tuesday's forecast 

    Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s Tuesday and they will feel as if they were in the triple digits. Make sure to stay hydrated and if you have kids in the car, always look back before your lock. On Tuesday, 10 percent of Central Florida could get a storm. 

    Rain chances increase on Wednesday as we move more into a summer-like pattern with the humidity gradually increasing and the storms, about a 30 percent coverage on Wednesday, mainly focused inland. 

     

     

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 11 p.m. to get certified meteorologist George Waldenberger's forecast.

     

     

     

     

     

    Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day forecast:

