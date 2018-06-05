0 Severe storms flip planes in Titusville; scorching Tuesday ahead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Although not officially summer, temperatures definitely feel summer-like. The heat index reached 100 degrees in parts of Central Florida Monday and Tuesday won't be any different.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

Storms were really limited in Central Florida Monday afternoon as a weak 'cold' front pushes through the area. The ones that did develop mainly stayed along the coast of Volusia and Brevard counties and were strong enough to leave damage behind.

Download the free WFTV Weather app for lightning and severe weather alerts in your area

There were several reports of strong gusts and hail over Brevard county. The wind reports are measure in a tower which could make these reports be a bit stronger than any gusts reported over the surface.

Storm damage to small planes at airport in Titusville pic.twitter.com/xiFHdYL1WT — Vanessa Echols (@VEcholsWFTV) June 4, 2018

The winds have definitely been strong enough to cause damage in Titusville airport. Skywitness 9 flew over Titusville airport and capture several Cesna-like airplanes either flipped or moved by the wind. Fortunately, no reports of injuries.

The evening will be partly clear with temperatures remaining on the warm side in the mid-70s.

Severe storms over Brevard Co.

Merritt Island, Cocoa Beach, Rockledge stay indoors.

Hail Damage To Vehicles Is Expected. Expect Wind Damage to roofs,siding, & trees. #StormAlert9https://t.co/qhWzHINbpD pic.twitter.com/6j9EBMHDXt — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 4, 2018





For the next 2 hours:

Some people will have strong storms, while many others miss out on rain. The highest rain chance will be northeast of #Florida's Turnpike. #WFTV #Orlando pic.twitter.com/eL4kK3qsMc — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 4, 2018

Tuesday's forecast

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s Tuesday and they will feel as if they were in the triple digits. Make sure to stay hydrated and if you have kids in the car, always look back before your lock. On Tuesday, 10 percent of Central Florida could get a storm.

Rain chances increase on Wednesday as we move more into a summer-like pattern with the humidity gradually increasing and the storms, about a 30 percent coverage on Wednesday, mainly focused inland.

Science Fact: Sweat is your body's tears telling you to stop moving. pic.twitter.com/PmqGXhtDgT — Jamie Holmes (@JHolmesWFTV) June 4, 2018

Read: Stock up for hurricane season without paying sales tax

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 11 p.m. to get certified meteorologist George Waldenberger's forecast.

Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day forecast:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.