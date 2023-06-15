Severe storms moving into area overnight, part of Central Florida under severe thunderstorm watch

ORLANDO, Fla. — A line of severe storms that’s been hammering the deep south Wednesday is swinging toward the Florida panhandle this evening, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Flagler County until 1 a.m., Terry said. A tornado watch is in effect for the Tallahassee area until 11 p.m., Terry said.

Wind gusts in Jacksonville already reached 59 MPH before 10:30 p.m., Terry said.

READ: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded GOP presidential race days after Trump’s indictment

This line is expected to weaken overnight, but models depict some heavy storms moving into the northern part of the region after midnight to 1 a.m. and moving steadily south toward metro Orlando before daybreak, Terry said.

READ: Cheers: Cheerwine cans now available at all Florida Publix stores

Video: Debris cleanup underway in Brevard County after tornado Debris cleanup is underway in Brevard County after a tornado touched down earlier this month. (Melonie Holt, WFTV.com)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group