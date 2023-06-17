Severe weather guide: Here’s how to track power outages in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Severe weather alerts can happen any day, any time of the year.

With storms building up across Central Florida, residents can experience power outages.

Here are ways to track power outages when the lights go out, depending on your electricity provider:

FPL

Click here for an outage map for FPL

OUC

Click here to check OUC’s map.

You can also contact them by calling 407-423-9018

Duke Energy

Click here to see Duke Energy’s Florida outage map.

You can reach Duke Energy at 800-769-3766.

KUA

Click here for a live outage map

You can report an outage to KUA by texting “Out” to 877-582-7700.

SECO ENERGY

Click here to see live power outages in the area

You can contact SECO at 352-793 -3801.

Winter Park Electric Utility

Click here for a Winter Park Electric Utility power outage map.

To report a power outage, please call 877-811-8700.

