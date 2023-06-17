Severe weather guide: Here’s how to track power outages in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Severe weather alerts can happen any day, any time of the year.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
With storms building up across Central Florida, residents can experience power outages.
Here are ways to track power outages when the lights go out, depending on your electricity provider:
FPL
Click here for an outage map for FPL
OUC
Click here to check OUC’s map.
You can also contact them by calling 407-423-9018
Duke Energy
Click here to see Duke Energy’s Florida outage map.
You can reach Duke Energy at 800-769-3766.
Read: Hot and stormy start for Father’s Day weekend
KUA
Click here for a live outage map
You can report an outage to KUA by texting “Out” to 877-582-7700.
SECO ENERGY
Click here to see live power outages in the area
You can contact SECO at 352-793 -3801.
Winter Park Electric Utility
Click here for a Winter Park Electric Utility power outage map.
To report a power outage, please call 877-811-8700.
Read: Father’s Day 2023: 9 gift ideas to make this day memorable
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group