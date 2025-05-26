Shell Shock: 300-pound sea turtle recovering after being struck by Florida boater

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials are asking boaters to use extra caution around marine life.

Doctors working on an injured sea turtle in Juno Beach had to try three different CT scan machines before they found one that fit Pennywise, a massive loggerhead sea turtle.

Pennywise was hit by a boater and weighs over 300 pounds.

The veterinary team treating her injuries is asking boaters to practice extra caution.

“We have something called the Sea Turtle Protection Zone, which is about 1 mile from the shore out into the ocean,” said Heather Barron with the Loggerhead Marinelife Center. “And we ask that from March 1 till the end of October that people try to go slow for those below.”

Because of her size, she actually had to have her CT scan in a machine made for horses.

