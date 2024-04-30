Sheriff: Fentanyl overdose death leads to arrest of ‘unapologetic’ drug dealer

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is in custody after investigators said he sold drugs that led to a fatal fentanyl overdose.

The SWAT team served a search warrant at a home on Aberdeen Street in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning where they arrested Jerod Bennett.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Bennett admitted to selling narcotics, including fentanyl, to support his family.

Detectives began looking into Bennett in January after a 33-year-old Port Orange woman was found dead from an overdose in her parent’s bathroom. Investigators eventually found text messages between her and Bennett which led to months of undercover work.

Sheriff Chitwood believes arresting drug dealers is only a small piece to the puzzle.

“You did not choose to be an addict. You are born with that,” Chitwood said. “Just like you did not choose to be a diabetic or have heart disease or Parkinson’s disease. You didn’t ask for any of that stuff.”

Chitwood said he works closely with the Volusia Recovery Alliance, whose latest data shows a 17 percent decrease in overdose deaths compared to this time last year.

Executive Director Karen Chrapek said, because the county is a hot spot for spring breaks and other large events, it ranks fourth in the state for overdoses. Her team is working hard to reverse that trend.

“For the last four Rockvilles, Volusia Recovery Alliance has been part of the medical team for Advent Health,” Chrapek explained.

Last year, during the four-day event, the recovery alliance handed out 2,000 Narcan kits, ultimately saving six lives. This year, they hope to double their outreach.

If you are struggling with substance misuse, call 386-777-7337.

