Orlando police arrest suspect in fatal shooting during landlord/tenant dispute

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested the man who they say was responsible for a shooting that left another man dead last month.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Dorado Ave. at approximately 11 a.m. on March 28 for reports of a shooting.

Police arrived to find one person already shot dead at the scene and a second person who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

They have identified the man who died as 40-year-old Angel Luis Santos.

Investigators determined the shooting happened as a result of a dispute between a landlord and their tenant.

According to the police department, Santos was one of two armed people who went to the home to settle the dispute.

At some point, police say an argument ensued at the home that led to the tenant shooting both people and fatally wounding Santos.

On Monday, police announced their Fugitive Investigations Unit had arrested 38-year-old Joel Santos Garcia for his involvement in the shooting.

He was booked into the Orange County jail on charges of second-degree murder and armed burglary of a dwelling. He remains there on no bond.

Police have not shared the investigative details that led to Garcia’s arrest for the shooting but did confirm he was not the tenant who fired.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

