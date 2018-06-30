Sheriff: Flagler Beach city commissioner facing domestic violence charge

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - A Flagler Beach city commissioner is facing a domestic violence charge after deputies say he grabbed his longtime girlfriend by the throat, according to the sheriff’s office.
Eric Cooley, 43, is accused of kicking and grabbing the throat of his girlfriend of 20 years on two separate occasions at the 7-Eleven where they both worked.
A witness reported the violence against the victim to authorities, who began an investigation, deputies said.
He was arrested at his home Friday on North Central Avenue in Flagler Beach after deputies conducted an investigation at the 7-Eleven store, which Cooley owns, the sheriff’s office said.
After determining Cooley was a city commissioner, Flagler Beach police turned the case over to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office investigation “revealed a longtime abusive relationship between Cooley and his girlfriend,” according to a new release.
"This is an unfortunate situation but it goes to show you that domestic violence has no boundaries," said Sheriff Rick Staly in a release.
Cooley was booked into the Flagler County jail and will be held without bond until a first appearance before a judge.
