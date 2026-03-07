Woman denied bond in newborn’s death case

BUNNELL, Fla. — A 20-year-old Palm Coast woman was denied bond Saturday during her first court appearance on charges related to the death of her newborn child. Anne Mae Demegillo faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a newborn child.

The charges follow allegations that Demegillo delivered a live baby earlier this week and then buried the infant in a shallow grave. The judge presiding over the case stated that she found probable cause for the charges during the Saturday morning appearance.

The judge noted that the current no-bond order is a temporary measure. This status is expected to stay until the court arranges a specific hearing to review the bond issue.

The upcoming hearing will give the court a chance to review more testimony in the case. The incident was initially reported on Friday after an investigation into the infant’s death.

