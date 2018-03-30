Sheriff: Man arrested on child porn charges after girl found in motel wearing dog collar

LAKELAND, Fla. - A man kidnapped a 10-year-old girl he met through an online app and took her to a motel where he sexually abused her and made her wear a dog collar, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
Judd said Jonathan Fundora, 23, took three days off from a Miami Burger King where he works and met the girl near her Lakeland home Tuesday.
The girl left a note saying she was going to staying at a friend’s house for three days. Her parents called police, who found Fundora at a motel within 35 minutes.
Grady said the girl was hiding in the bathroom wearing the collar. Authorities said Fundora groomed her online.
Authorities said Fundora also chatted with her on Facebook and via text message. Fundora's Facebook profile name is "El Yoni King Diaz (Chojo Akimichi)," officials said.
"This suspect groomed and manipulated a little girl online and then traveled all the way to Polk County to sexually abuse her - he is the poster child for why it is critical that parents monitor their children's activities online,” Judd said.
Fundora faces multiple charges including kidnapping, sexual battery and possession of child porn.
“We will do everything in our power to ensure he spends the rest of his life behind bars," Judd said.
Fundora remains in the Polk County Jail.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office released video of Fundora's arrest. Watch below:
