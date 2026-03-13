Winter Park high school teacher is facing felony charges in hit and run crash involving a student

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A Casselberry Police Department investigation has led to charges against an Orange County Public Schools teacher accused of leaving the scene of a crash without rendering aid.

Police say Benjamin Fottler, 49, a teacher at Winter Park High School, hit a 16-year-old student on his way to school Dec. 11.

Investigators say Landon Cates was riding his scooter near the intersection of Casselton Drive and State Road 436 when Fottler struck him. According to police, Fottler kept driving, leaving Cates in the roadway with a broken back, scratches and bruises.

“It’s just like, wow,” a Winter Park parent told Channel 9 on Thursday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Fottler called police later that day and said he believed he had hit a pole or road sign. Officers later connected his crash to the hit-and-run involving Cates.

Police met with Fottler on Dec. 12. He told investigators he was on his way to work and was making a left turn when he struck what he believed was a sign. He said the impact damaged his vehicle.

Fottler told police he did not stop to see what he hit because his daughter was in the back seat. He said he dropped his daughter off at day care and then went to work.

“He’s a sorry person,” said a man who lives in the area. “Any individual to do something like that and leave whoever he hit — that’s not right.”

Parents like Xernora James say the situation is alarming.

“He’s a teacher. You’re supposed to protect the kids,” she said. “My heart goes out to the kid and the parents.”

Police arrested Fottler on Monday, March 10. He was released from jail on $20,000 bond a few days later.

Channel 9 stopped by Fottler’s home, where he said he had been advised not to speak with the media.

Orange County Public Schools confirmed Fottler is a teacher at Winter Park High. The district said he is still employed because the incident is unrelated to the school.

Channel 9 also spoke with Cates’ mother, Callista Cates, by phone Thursday. She said her son is still dealing with injuries from the crash and may need surgery.

She said the family moved from their neighborhood because driving past the crash site and living so close to Fottler was too emotional for him.

Cates’ mother also said she is worried about the emotional trauma her son could face if Fottler is still teaching when he returns to school.

Medical bills are also piling up for the family. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs.

