'I want to see my lawyer': Tapes show interviews with suspects in Darik Febus shooting

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 57-year-old man who was fatally shot when three men got into a fight involving drugs outside his home was an innocent bystander, Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said during a March news conference.
Anthony Ruiz, 22, Jacob Elliott Lopez, 20, and Armani Hugo Matos, 21, all of Davenport, were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Darik Febus, Gibson said.
Related Headlines
Prosecutors released tapes of interviews the three men had with detectives following the shooting.
"Any accusations that are being made, I'm not the one to be accused of anything," said Matos.
Two of the suspects indicated they didn't know why they were arrested. All three asked to speak with a lawyer before detectives were able to ask detailed questions about the crime.
"I don't want to answer no questions. I want to see my lawyer and that's it," said Lopez.
At about 9:30 the night of the shooting, Febus and his stepdaughter were at their home on Yellow Bay Drive near Ham Brown and Freedom roads when they heard loud knocking on their door and gunfire, investigators said.
Gibson described the shooting as random.
"He was completely innocent and inside his home," he said. "Gunfire erupts. He's struck with a bullet and loses his life."
Ruiz, Lopez and Matos were charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery.
Read: Relatives say Osceola County man was innocent victim of fatal shooting
The shooting remains under investigation.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}