Man killed in Osceola County shooting

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fl. - Officials are investigating after a Tuesday night shooting left one man dead in Osceola County.
It happened around 9:24 p.m. in the area of Yellow Bay Drive in the Hammock Trail subdivision where officials were dispatched out to a shooting, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies found a man on scene who was fatally wounded.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide by detectives. Officials said that two men were seen running from the area after the shooting.
Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or 407-348-2222. Information leading to a felony arrest could lead to a $5,000 reward.
