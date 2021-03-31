‘Fighting for his life’: Security guard critically injured when boy punches him at children’s home, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 52-year-old security officer is “fighting for his life” after a fight with a teenager at a children’s home in Enterprise, Fl, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Wednesday.

On social media, Sheriff Chitwood urged the public to pray for the officer, who works at the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise.

Chitwood said the uniformed security officer, whose name was not released, was punched in the head repeatedly by a 14-year-old boy and was critically hurt.

Sheriff’s office says a 14 year old attacked and critically injured a Florida United Methodist Children’s Home security guard https://t.co/YihxbBBO8v — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) March 31, 2021

Eyewitness News has learned that the incident happened Tuesday night at the Children’s Home’s Enterprise campus.

The security officer found the teen off-campus and was returning him back to his room at FUMCH.

While in the teen’s room, a fight broke out between the teen and the security officer, according to authorities.

Investigators say, according to witnesses, the teen punched the security officer while in the room. The officer was able to leave the room and back to a nearby office where he later started showing signs of distress and lost consciousness before co-workers called 911.

The boy was arrested, according to officials, and placed in juvenile detention. The teen is being charged with aggravated battery on a uniformed security officer.

According to its website, the organization provides residential care for children and also has a foster care program.

The Florida United Methodist Children’s Home was founded in 1908 and has a second campus in Madison County, the site notes.

Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this developing story.