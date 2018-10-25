  • Shipping containers being transformed into entertainment district in Lake Nona

    By: Sarah Wilson , Johny Fernandez

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Lake Nona’s newest entertainment district is coming together piece-by-piece this week – one shipping container at a time.

    Boxi Park off Lake Nona Boulevard will be made up of a total of 14 containers ranging from 20 to 40 feet long. 

    Related Headlines

    Tavistock Development will transform the 9-and-a-half-foot-tall shipping containers into everything from kitchens to restaurants, bars and a beer garden.

    TRENDING NOW: 

    Resident Carla Laszlo said she’s excited to see the new development come to fruition.

    “I think it will be a really positive force in the community,” Laszlo said.
    The containers are from SG Blocks, a company known for taking old shipping containers and turning them into sustainable new structures.

    Boxi Park will also include a fenced dog park, playground and large, shaded seating area.

    The shipping containers are expected to be installed in the next three days. The park is scheduled to open in December.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories