Shipping containers being transformed into entertainment district in Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lake Nona’s newest entertainment district is coming together piece-by-piece this week – one shipping container at a time.
Boxi Park off Lake Nona Boulevard will be made up of a total of 14 containers ranging from 20 to 40 feet long.
Tavistock Development will transform the 9-and-a-half-foot-tall shipping containers into everything from kitchens to restaurants, bars and a beer garden.
Resident Carla Laszlo said she’s excited to see the new development come to fruition.
“I think it will be a really positive force in the community,” Laszlo said.
The containers are from SG Blocks, a company known for taking old shipping containers and turning them into sustainable new structures.
Boxi Park will also include a fenced dog park, playground and large, shaded seating area.
The shipping containers are expected to be installed in the next three days. The park is scheduled to open in December.
. The latest outdoor entertainment center on Lake Nona will be made out of shipping containers! We are live outside Boxi Park, where the entertainment center will be located. I’ll have more on @WFTV daybreak! Tune in! pic.twitter.com/ro6d0bBvQY— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) October 25, 2018
