Homeowners in a Volusia County community file a lawsuit against developers over severe flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly two dozen homeowners in a community near Miller Lake in Orange City filed a lawsuit against commercial developers over severe flooding.

The neighborhood suffered from flooding after Hurricane Milton.

Neighbors say the flooding was caused by poor drainage and the way the land was developed.

A statement from attorneys representing the homeowners read, “Months after Hurricane Milton, the water levels remain high, and these homeowners are left wondering if their homes will survive another hurricane season.”

