Shorthanded Celtics stun Magic, drop Orlando to No. 8 seed

BOSTON, MA. — Playing only their backups, the Boston Celtics stunned the Orlando Magic 113-108 Sunday night to drop Orlando to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Instead of hosting the No. 7 versus No. 8 seed Play-In Tournament game this week, Orlando will now head to Philadelphia Wednesday night for a 7:30 tipoff. The winner locks in as the No. 7 seed and will face No. 2 Boston in the first round.

Wednesday’s loser will host the Charlotte vs Miami winner on Friday night. That winner will then lock up the No. 8 seed and a matchup with No. 1 seed Detroit in the first round.

The Magic finish the regular season with a 45-37 record.

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