Three-year-old dies in driveway crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Marion County that involved a 3-year-old on Sunday evening.

According to troopers, at approximately 3:51 pm, a car was backing out of the driveway at 5431 NE 35th Street in Ocala.

A 3-year-old pedestrian was in the driveway behind the vehicle before the vehicle struck them.

The vehicle came to a complete stop after the collision.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead shortly after by the Marion County Fire Rescue.

As of now, there are no charges for the driver as the crash remains under investigation.

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