Shooting in Daytona Beach leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police Department responded to reports of gunfire around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Ontario Court after multiple callers alerted authorities to a person shot and several gunshots heard in the area.

Officers arrived and discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and despite immediate efforts by emergency medical personnel, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Shortly after, police were notified that three additional victims had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims remain in critical but stable condition and are undergoing treatment, while the third has been treated and released, according to authorities.

Investigators believe all four victims were involved in the same incident and have stated that the shooting appears to be isolated, with no ongoing threat to the public.

The suspect’s identity and the motive behind the shooting remain under investigation.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact Detective Edwin Soto at (386) 671-5420 as they work to uncover the circumstances of this tragic event.

