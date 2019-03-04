Shooting near Stone Middle School brings large police presence during dismissal, officials say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A shooting occurred outside Stone Middle School in Melbourne close to dismissal time, bringing a large police presence to the area, according to Brevard County Public Schools.
According to Melbourne police, two cars began shooting at each other on University Boulevard during which two people were hit.
The shooting victims drove to Palm Bay High School immediately after, officials said.
Stone Middle School released students with a heavy law enforcement presence nearby, officials said.
A large law enforcement presence is at Palm Bay High School, which had already released students for the day, while authorities investigate the shooting.
The shooting was not targeting the school or students, school officials said.
