Shortage of garbage truck drivers leads to recycling items piling up in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — People living in Altamonte Springs may have noticed that recycling items are piling up.

This is due to the sudden departure of garbage truck drivers.

The city manager said on top of it being a difficult job, they haven’t been able to find workers who meet the criteria for a government employee.

Residents can now either take recycling to the transfer station themselves or just throw it in the trash.

“I’m really diligent about our recycling,” said Altamonte Springs resident Stacy Lewis. “It’s really important for us to contribute and do our part for the environment.”

The city manager said once they hire about four more drivers, recycling trucks will start pick-ups again.

