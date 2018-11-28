Skeletal remains found in lot off South Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in an empty lot, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The remains were found on the 4800 block of South Orange Blossom Trail.
Deputies said the remains have likely been in the area for a while.
Deputies received a call around 10 a.m. Wednesday from IRS Co., a real estate agency in Jacksonville.
The company has owned the land for more than 16 years. It said it had hired a cleaning crew to mow the lot every three to four months.
The last time the lot was mowed was in August, the company said.
Investigators collected evidence for most of the day and they are not sure how long the remains had been there.
One lane along Orange Blossom Trail was blocked for most of Wednesday morning and deputies opened the lane shortly after noon.
Investigators are working to identify the remains and how the person died.
