Slightly coudy, with overall good weather for the total eclipse; Storms return later in the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ll have high clouds overhead, but overall good weather for Monday’s partial solar eclipse.
The eclipse peaks around 3pm with about 60% of the sun being blocked by the Moon.
It will appear a bit dimmer, but by no means will it get dark like in the line of totality north and west of us.
Temps will rise to the middle/upper 80s in the middle of the week.
Lookout for storms to return on Thursday.
