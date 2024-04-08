Slightly coudy, with overall good weather for the total eclipse; Storms return later in the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ll have high clouds overhead, but overall good weather for Monday’s partial solar eclipse.

The eclipse peaks around 3pm with about 60% of the sun being blocked by the Moon.

It will appear a bit dimmer, but by no means will it get dark like in the line of totality north and west of us.

Temps will rise to the middle/upper 80s in the middle of the week.

Lookout for storms to return on Thursday.

Evening forecast: Sunday, April 7 (WFTV)

